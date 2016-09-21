All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 21, 2016

Evening Standard bids to help 400,000 Londoners in 'food poverty' by giving them surplus food from supermarkets

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
standard_food

The Evening Standard is giving a boost to London’s poor by paying to transport surplus food from supermarkets to charities.

Some £50,000 from the Evening Standard Dispossessed fund, and match funding of £50,000 from the Felix Byam Shaw Foundation, is being used to kickstart the project.

An investigation by the London daily has found that 97 per cent of expired supermarket food in the capital is used as animal feed, or sent for anaerobic digestion, even though much of it is still fit to be eaten.

The Standard is encouraging readers to write to their supermarkets urging them to give more excess food to charities.

It reports that 400,000 people in London suffer from food poverty.

The paper is working with a charity set up in memory of Felix Byam Shaw, who died suddenly aged 14 of meningococcal septicaemia.

Standard editor Sarah Sands said: “It’s an incredibly ambitious and exciting challenge in the tradition of this paper’s pioneering campaigning journalism for social change.

“The attitude of some top supermarkets has hugely improved over the past 18 months, but there is still a long way to go. This campaign will help recruit more suppliers to redistribute food to yet more charities, making a huge difference to hungry Londoners.”

Justin Byam Shaw (father of Felix) said: “The idea of using surplus food, which would otherwise end up in anaerobic digestion or landfill, to tackle food poverty is such an obvious solution to two problems.

“Felix cared about the latter and would have quickly come to see the absurdity of the former. Felix is never out of my thoughts and our loss has made us determined to make sense of something so senseless by doing something good.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 − 7 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Sunderland Echo reporter moved on by editor after backlash over 'abhorrent' Facebook messages posted six years ago Sunderland Echo reporter moved on by editor after backlash over 'abhorrent' Facebook messages posted six years ago
  2. Iliffe family takes on Trinity Mirror with launch of Cambridge weekly after bid to buy back titles was blocked Iliffe family takes on Trinity Mirror with launch of Cambridge weekly after bid to buy back titles was blocked
  3. Trial begins of Sun reporter Mazher Mahmood for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice Trial begins of Sun reporter Mazher Mahmood for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
  4. Daily Telegraph tops IPSO naughty list with nine upheld complaints followed by The Times and Daily Express Daily Telegraph tops IPSO naughty list with nine upheld complaints followed by The Times and Daily Express
  5. Guest comment: After 97 years in print, Brentwood Gazette is being sacrificed at the altar of digital publishing Guest comment: After 97 years in print, Brentwood Gazette is being sacrificed at the altar of digital publishing

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Enter by 30 September 2016

CLOSE