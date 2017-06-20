Evening Standard appeal for Grenfell Tower disaster hits £3.6m

A fund launched by the Evening Standard in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster has now raised £3.6m.

The London daily has already made payments of £1,000 per flat to those affected by the tragedy on 14 June in which at least 79 people died.

The disaster happened in a Kensington tower block two miles from the Standard’s offices.

Corporate donations to the Standard’s Dispossessed Fund, administered by the London Community Foundation, include: £250,000 from Sky and £100,000 from The Sun.

Daily Mail publisher DMGT (also based in Kensington) has separately given £100,000 to help victims of the disaster.

