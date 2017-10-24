ES Magazine apologises to Solange Knowles for amending singer's hair on cover shot

The Evening Standard’s ES Magazine has apologised to Solange Knowles – sister of pop superstar Beyoncé – after it used an amended photograph of the US singer on its front cover.

Knowles was pictured on the magazine cover with tight, blonde braids close to her head, but a large halo of hair rising up from the top of her head had been airbrushed out.

Knowles, who released a track titled Don’t Touch My Hair last year, posted the full picture on Instagram along with the caption “dtmh” and tagged the magazine.

ES Magazine, which interviewed and photographed the singer for its cover story, said it was a “matter of great regret that the finished cover artwork of the magazine caused concern and offence”.

It added: “The decision to amend the photograph was taken for layout purposes but plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange.”