Erotic magazine The Amorist moves online-only after seven issues in print

Erotic magazine The Amorist has stopped publishing in print seven months after it launched, but will continue as a online-only title.

The monthly magazine, which looked to capitalist on the print audience left behind by the Erotic Review’s transition to digital, has said the current issue will be the last.

According to a letter from publisher James Pembroke to print subscribers, seen by Press Gazette, the title will “continue to publish new articles and stories” online at theamorist.co.uk and in a weekly newsletter.

Pembroke, who also publishes The Oldie magazine, said: “I am writing to let you know that the current issue of the Amorist (issue seven) will be the final edition to be produced.”

He said the magazine had been recently approached by an investor “who showed a very serious interest in rescuing [it]”, but added: “Sadly, he has now decided not to go ahead but we needed to give him every chance.”

The Amorist launched in April, seven years after the Erotic Review went digital, with an intial print-run of 12,000 and a cover price of £4.95.

In an interview with Press Gazette at the launch, editor Rowan Pelling said: “It is more aimed at women and couples whereas the Erotic Review did seem to be a bit boys’ school smut.

No related posts.

“We had a conversation and it just went from there. James [Pembroke] was remarkably quick at finding backing and there does seem to be an appetite for it.”

The Amorist has an editorial team of four, including Pelling, a deputy editor, designer and features editor.