Entries open for European Press Prize awards

Entries are open for the fifth European Press Prize awards, with journalists from across all 47 European countries eligible to enter.

Winners in each of the four categories of comment, investigation, reporting and innovation will receive a €10,000 prize.

The awards, which are funded by media foundations across Europe, are judged by a panel of international judges, chaired by former Times and Sunday Times editor Sir Harold Evans.

A spokesperson said: “This year we celebrate our five year anniversary. For five years, our preparatory committee and judges have highlighted the beauty and urgency of quality journalism.

“Our anniversary is an excellent occasion to reflect on the shortlisted stories of the past years. Above all, we are eager to kick off a new EPP season with a series of urgent, revealing, innovative and beautiful pieces.”

Entries close on 16 December. The shortlist will be announced on 23 February with a winners ceremony held on 20 April at a location to be decided.

