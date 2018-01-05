Emma Barnett given Monday to Thursday mid-morning slot on Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live will launch three new podcasts and a new show hosted by journalist Emma Barnett this month.

Two of the podcasts, At Home with Colin Murray and Arts Club with Will Gompertz, are set for release in late January.

Arts Club with Will Gompertz will see the BBC Arts editor speaking with artists, stand-up comedians and bloggers in front of live audiences.

Sports radio host Colin Murray’s show is set to feature interviews with sports personalities in their own homes. Paula Radcliffe, motorcycle racer Jonathan Rae and “top footballers” are among the confirmed guests.

Fit & Fearless with Tally Rye, Zanna Van Dijk and Victoria Spence, will be released next Wednesday.

The show will involve the three hosts sharing tips on fitness and body confidence with listeners.

5 Live also has plans to launch two new live shows, including a new current affairs programme presented by Emma Barnett.

Barnett rose in the ranks last year following a “car crash” interview with Jeremy Corbyn on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

The former-Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman said Barnett was his favourite interviewer.

The Emma Barnett Show will start next week, airing between 10am and 1pm from Monday to Thursday. A spokesperson said the programme would “aim to set the agenda while involving listeners in the on-air conversation”.

The One Show presenter Adrian Chiles will be presenting Chiles on Friday from 10am to 1pm on Friday mornings. He will also be in the presenter’s chair for Question Time Extra Time, the 5Live politics show aired after Question Time on BBC One.

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Jonathan Wall said: “It’s great to start World Cup year on 5 live with some brilliant new presenters and shows.

“We never want to stop innovating our on air schedule, whilst at the same time continuing our big podcast success story of 2017.”