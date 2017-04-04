Elle magazine appoints Anne-Marie Curtis as new editor-in-chief, who says role is 'dream job'

Elle magazine fashion director Anne-Marie Curtis has been promoted to her “dream job” as editor-in-chief of the popular women’s title in the UK.

Curtis began her career in fashion in the early 90s and is a founding member of fashion and design magazine Wallpaper* where she also worked as fashion director.

She joined Elle in 2004 after working as a freelance consultant for leading fashion brands.

A spokesperson said she had “played a pivotal role in both the creative and commercial success of the brand” and begins in her new role with immediate effect.

Curtis said: “I have been passionate about Elle magazine ever since I bought the first issue in 1985 when Elle first launched in the UK.

“I am truly honoured to be taking the helm of such an incredible brand at such an exciting time in media. This is my dream job and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take Elle to new creative and editorial heights.”

Elle magazine is owned by Heart Magazines UK, which also publishes Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping and Harper’s Bazaar.

Jacqui Cave, group publishing director at Elle UK, said Anne-Marie was the “outstanding candidate” among an “incredibly strong” list of applications.

“Her intimate knowledge and understanding of the Elle DNA and the spirit of the Elle woman enabled her to present a creative vision for the magazine and the Elle business that was simply outstanding,” she said.

James Wildman, who started as chief executive of Hearst Magazines UK this week following his appointment in January, added: “What a great way to kick off my first week at Hearst UK by sharing such exciting news.

“Anne-Marie has that rare quality of being both creative and commercial and I look forward to building the Elle business with her, Jacqui Cave and the Elle team.”

Elle has a total monthly distribution of 164,599 copies on average, according to ABC figures to December 2016.