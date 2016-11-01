All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 1, 2016

Elle editor Lorraine Candy joins Sunday Times to head up luxury content

By Gustaf Kilander Twitter
Lorraine Candy

Lorraine Candy has been made luxury content editor at The Sunday Times and editor in chief at the title’s Style magazine.

Candy has been editor of Elle UK since 2004 and is a former editor of Cosmopolitan.

Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens said Candy is joining “in order to increase the power of our luxury fashion and beauty offering”.

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks called Candy a “titan” and a “must on anyone’s who to know list”.

The Sunday Times claims to reach more households earning over £150k than any other UK newspaper.

Candy started out in journalism at her local paper, The Cornish Times, at age 16. She has been a features writer for the Daily Mirror, a columnist for the Daily Mail, Women’s Editor at The Sun and features editor at The Times.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

13 − nine =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Clinton email scandal back in spotlight and 'all because of a British tabloid' Clinton email scandal back in spotlight and 'all because of a British tabloid'
  2. Video sharing site Vine announces closure Video sharing site Vine announces closure
  3. Keir Starmer declines to apologise over Operation Elveden role (joining the Met, News Corp and Trinity Mirror)
  4. NCTJ set to make shorthand optional for journalism students who don't focus on news NCTJ set to make shorthand optional for journalism students who don't focus on news
  5. Magistrate under investigation for passing 'confidential information' to journalists Magistrate under investigation for passing 'confidential information' to journalists

Latest Jobs

Breitbart editor says 'harassment' by Times journalists behind his UKIP leadership race dropout
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE