Elle editor Lorraine Candy joins Sunday Times to head up luxury content

Lorraine Candy has been made luxury content editor at The Sunday Times and editor in chief at the title’s Style magazine.

Candy has been editor of Elle UK since 2004 and is a former editor of Cosmopolitan.

Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens said Candy is joining “in order to increase the power of our luxury fashion and beauty offering”.

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks called Candy a “titan” and a “must on anyone’s who to know list”.

The Sunday Times claims to reach more households earning over £150k than any other UK newspaper.

Candy started out in journalism at her local paper, The Cornish Times, at age 16. She has been a features writer for the Daily Mirror, a columnist for the Daily Mail, Women’s Editor at The Sun and features editor at The Times.