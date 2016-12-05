All Sections


December 5, 2016

Editors to attend St Bride's Church Christmas carol service for The Journalists' Charity

By Jasper Cox Twitter
stbrides

St Bride’s Church is holding a Christmas carol service in aid of The Journalists’ Charity with editors from the Sunday Times, Economist and City AM set to attend.

The free service will take place on Monday 19 December, with doors open from 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Special guest readers include:

  • Martin Ivens, Editor at The Sunday Times
  • Thorold Barker, Editor at The Wall Street Journal Europe
  • Anne McElvoy, Senior Editor at The Economist
  • Elizabeth Rigby, Senior Political Correspondent at Sky News
  • Christian May, Editor at City A.M.
  • Sue Ryan, Chair of the Journalists’ Charity

There will be music from the St. Bride’s choir and the service will be followed by wine and mince pies.

The Journalists’ Charity supports journalists in need and their dependants.

St Bride’s Church is located on Fleet Street and describes itself as the “spiritual home of the media”.

Tributes paid to 'hugely respected' Northern Ireland journalist Austin Hunter, killed aged 64
