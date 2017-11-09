All Sections

November 9, 2017

Editors of Glasgow dailies the Herald and Evening Times to leave as Newsquest brings titles under one editor-in-chief

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The editors of Glasgow dailies the Herald and Evening Times are stepping down as owner Newsquest brings both titles under the responsibility of a single editor-in-chief.

Herald editor Graeme Smith and Evening Times editor Graham Shields are set to leave the company on 22 December after 17 years and 19 years of service respectively.

Donald Martin (pictured), former editor of the Sunday Post who was appointed editor-in-chief of Newsquest’s Scottish titles in November last year, will now edit both newspapers.

He will also “oversee restructuring of the editorial teams to help align the business to the increasing demands of its growing multi-media audience,” according to a Newsquest spokesperson.

Martin said Smith, who has spent a year as editor of the Herald, and Shields had been “excellent ambassadors” for their titles and “leave behind a solid platform for a new executive team to build on”.

As part of the changes, new deputy editor roles will be created for each title.

The Herald deputy will also assume responsibility for the heraldscotland.com website and the Evening Times deputy will take on the day to day operational responsibility for the paper.

Martin said: “We have a superb team and I look forward to working closely with them as we rise to the challenges of delivering compelling, unique content for our audiences.”

Picture: Newsquest

