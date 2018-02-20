All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 20, 2018

Editor of six regional newspapers is first to go in mass redundancies at Trinity Mirror under new digital publishing model

By Arun Kakar Twitter

The editor-in-chief of six regional newspapers is the first casualty of job cuts announced across the publisher last week.

Gary Phelps is to leave his post as part of a new approach to digital publishing at Trinity Mirror that has put 49 editorial roles put at risk of redundancy.

Phelps served as editor-in-chief of the Tamworth Herald, Nuneaton News, Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer, Litchfield Mercury, Walsall advertiser and Great Barr Observer.

All 19 editorial staff roles at the six titles are at risk, according to Hold the Front Page.

The Herald won Midlands newspaper of the year in 2015 and 2016 under Phelps’ editorship.

The restructuring at Trinity Mirror announced last week will see the creation of six standalone businesses under the “live” brand.

The move follows the creation of Birmingham Live in September last year as an editorial team separate from the Birmingham Mail newspaper that focused solely on digital content.

The NUJ said last week that the impact of the “savage” cuts would be “significant” in Tamworth and the East Midlands.

The union said that the cuts would have a “major impact on already weakened newsrooms”.

A spokesperson at Trinity Mirror confirmed the departure of Phelps but declined to comment further.

Picture: Trinity Mirror

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Editor of six regional newspapers is first to go in mass redundancies at Trinity Mirror under new digital publishing model”

  2. Horrific news for local journalism across a large swathe of Staffordshire, North Warwickshire and the West Midlands. These titles (including the Lichfield, not Litchfield Mercury) have already lost their own websites in favour of a well-hidden page on BirminghamLive – which no-one outside Birmingham would ever be interested in turning to. So there’s not even a rational strategy from TM for transitioning a loyal local readership to digital, even before most of the remaining local content gives way to listicles and bland clickbait.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ten − seven =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Buzzfeed's Jim Waterson appointed new Guardian media editor Buzzfeed's Jim Waterson appointed new Guardian media editor
  2. Centre Parcs and Southbank Centre pull advertising from Daily Mail after Richard Littlejohn column on same-sex parents Centre Parcs and Southbank Centre pull advertising from Daily Mail after Richard Littlejohn column on same-sex parents
  3. The Sun pays out 'substantial damages' after wrongly claiming couple part of Islamic 'Trojan Horse' plot to take over primary school The Sun pays out 'substantial damages' after wrongly claiming couple part of Islamic 'Trojan Horse' plot to take over primary school
  4. Former Daily Express political editor says paper 'must not become toothless tiger' under Trinity Mirror after buyout Former Daily Express political editor says paper 'must not become toothless tiger' under Trinity Mirror after buyout
  5. National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan

Latest Jobs

Public interest in Corbyn 'spy meeting' story is 'blindingly obvious' says Sun after Labour's Tom Watson accuses papers of 'propaganda'
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE