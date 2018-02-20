Editor of six regional newspapers is first to go in mass redundancies at Trinity Mirror under new digital publishing model

The editor-in-chief of six regional newspapers is the first casualty of job cuts announced across the publisher last week.

Gary Phelps is to leave his post as part of a new approach to digital publishing at Trinity Mirror that has put 49 editorial roles put at risk of redundancy.

Phelps served as editor-in-chief of the Tamworth Herald, Nuneaton News, Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer, Litchfield Mercury, Walsall advertiser and Great Barr Observer.

All 19 editorial staff roles at the six titles are at risk, according to Hold the Front Page.

The Herald won Midlands newspaper of the year in 2015 and 2016 under Phelps’ editorship.

The restructuring at Trinity Mirror announced last week will see the creation of six standalone businesses under the “live” brand.

The move follows the creation of Birmingham Live in September last year as an editorial team separate from the Birmingham Mail newspaper that focused solely on digital content.

The NUJ said last week that the impact of the “savage” cuts would be “significant” in Tamworth and the East Midlands.

The union said that the cuts would have a “major impact on already weakened newsrooms”.

A spokesperson at Trinity Mirror confirmed the departure of Phelps but declined to comment further.

