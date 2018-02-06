Editor of Plymouth daily leaves after four years

The editor of the Plymouth Herald has stepped down after four years

Paul Burton joined the Herald in 2013, and said he was leaving the daily to pursue “new career opportunities outside the regional media”.

Burton was previously in charge of the Exeter Express & Echo before joining Bristol daily Western Daily Pres as head of content from 2006 to 2013.

In a statement, Burton said: “My time at The Herald has been an incredibly rewarding experience and I think we’ve proved that local newspapers have ample life, fight and creativity in them.

“I couldn’t have wished to have worked with a better team of journalists and I will miss working with them.

“I’m particularly thankful for the way the newsroom has stuck by my ideas and direction through a time of great change in our industry – change we have always tried to underpin with strong, influential and passionately local journalism.

“The time is right for me to do something else in my life now, but I’ll leave with great confidence in The Herald’s future.”

The Plymouth Herald is owned by Trinity Mirror.