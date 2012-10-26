All Sections

October 26, 2012

Editor David Kermode to leave Daybreak

By Press Gazette Twitter

Daybreak editor David Kermode is leaving the programme a little over a year after joining.

Kermode, the former editor of Channel 5 News, arrived at the show in September 2011, replacing Ian Rumsey.

Daybreak was launched in September 2010 to replace GMTV but attracts half the number of viewers of its main rival, BBC 1’s Breakfast.  

According to The Guardian, despite a relaunch last month with the new presenting team of Lorainne Kelly and Aled Jones, the programme attracted just 700,000 viewers on Thursday against BBC1 Breakfast's 1.5 million.

An ITV spokesman said: "Daybreak editor David Kermode will be leaving the programme at the end of November.

"We would like to thank him for his hard work and the part he played in helping to deliver the many changes which have been made to Daybreak over the course of the year. We wish him well for the future.

"Karl Newton, executive producer for This Morning and Daybreak, will be taking over editorial direction for the programme from December."

Before becoming editor of 5 News Kermode was editor of BBC1's Breakfast between 2004 and 2007.

 

