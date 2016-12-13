Economist signs deal to makes its 360-degree films available on Playstation VR

Those unwrapping the latest Playstation virtual reality gaming headset will be able to use it to access the latest content from The Economist this Christmas.

The global business mag has signed a content distribution deal with Littlstar which means its 360-degree virtual reality films can be viewed on Sony Playstation VR and other VR headsets such as Oculus Rift and Apple TV.

The Economist VR films are currently available on VR apps for iPhones and Android and via Youtube and Facebook.

Deputy editor of The Economist Tom Standage said: “Over the past year we have brought The Economist’s mind-stretching journalism to this new and exciting storytelling medium.

“We are delighted that our VR pieces have been well received, and have won several awards. By working with Littlstar and other partners we can maximise the reach and awareness of our VR content.”

The Economist has produced three VR pieces: