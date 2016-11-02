All Sections

November 2, 2016

Eastern Daily Press editor Nigel Pickover to retire after 44 years in journalism

By Gustaf Kilander Twitter
The editor  in chief of the Eastern Daily Press Nigel Pickover is to retire at the end of this year.

Pickover has worked at various newspapers for the last 44 years, including the Ipswich Star, the Norwich Evening News, The Star in Sheffield, the Daily Express, Sunday Express, The Yorkshire Evening Press and the Daily Mail.

According EDP publisher Archant Pickover has led his papers to more than 20 “newspaper of the year” awards.

He said: “It’s been hectic, challenging, demanding and 24/7 as the newspaper industry continues to evolve. Above all we have fought and won many campaigns for our communities and I have enjoyed complete editorial freedom, a priceless gift.”

During his career Pickover helped raise money for flood and burn victims and he launched the Somebody’s Daughter memorial fund after five street workers were killed in Suffolk a decade ago. He also headed a campaign against cuts to the fire service.

Pickover is to receive the honorary title Editor Emeritus for his 23 years with Archant newspapers. He said: “I’m thrilled that a great friendship forged on our brilliant daily newspapers will continue with what I believe is the best company in the regional press.”

 

