June 27, 2018

Earl Spencer wins libel damages from Daily Mail publisher over claim he was 'unbrotherly' towards Princess Diana after her 'marriage collapsed'

By PA Media Lawyer Twitter

Earl Spencer today accepted undisclosed libel damages from Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over a claim that he acted in an “unbrotherly, heartless and callous way” towards his sister Princess Diana.

The historian sued over an article which appeared in the Daily Mail newspaper and on the Mail Online website in January 2017.

The story correctly stated that Earl Spencer had refused his sister’s request to have the use of The Garden House cottage on his Althorp estate after the collapse of her marriage to the Prince Charles, his solicitor, Simon Ekins, told Mr Justice Nicklin at the High Court.

But it made no reference to the fact that he had offered her the use of other properties on the wider estate, including a substantial property known as Wormleighton Manor.

In withdrawing the offer of The Garden House, which was in the immediate walled grounds of Althorp House and was needed for an employee, Earl Spencer had referred to “the inevitable police and press interference” which would ensue should Diana take up residence, he said.

In the event, the princess declined the use of Wormleighton Manor and the other available properties which had been offered to her.

Ekins said: “The central allegation of the article accordingly was that the claimant acted in an unbrotherly, heartless and callous way towards his sister, the late Princess of Wales, by refusing her any accommodation on his estate when she wanted to escape from the unhappiness she associated with Kensington Palace after her marriage had collapsed.

“This was, as the defendant accepts, defamatory and untrue.”

The publication had caused serious harm to Earl Spencer’s reputation and caused him distress and embarrassment, said Ekins,.

He said Associated Newspapers had agreed to pay Earl Spencer “reasonable” damages and his legal costs.

Associated’s solicitor, Susan Aslan, said it offered its unreserved apologies and had agreed not to republish the allegation.

Picture: Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

