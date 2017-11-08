All Sections


November 8, 2017

Duchess of Cornwall to honour journalists killed 'for bringing us the truth' at St Bride's Church service

By James Walker Twitter

The Duchess of Cornwall will honour journalists killed because of their work at a commemoration service to be held at St Bride’s Church.

The annual service at the Fleet Street church, held on 21 November, will also honour camera-crew and support staff killed alongside reporters.

A St Bride’s spokesperson said the service would help to “remind us that there are many journalists who are missing or held captive, and many more who continue to report at great risk”.

The Duchess of Cornwall previously attended the service in 2012.

Sky News foreign affairs editor Sam Kiley will give this year’s address.

St Bride’s head of operations James Irving said: “We demand a great deal of our journalists, foreign correspondents, camera-crew and support staff, expecting them to keep us informed about difficult and dangerous situations in the trouble spots of the world.

“We will be honouring those who have paid the ultimate price in bringing us the truth as they see it, as well as celebrating the profession of journalism, and the priceless value of free speech”.

Picture: Reuters/Tim P. Whitby/Pool

Comments

1 thought on “Duchess of Cornwall to honour journalists killed 'for bringing us the truth' at St Bride's Church service”

  1. Spot the bad omission in this quote – St Bride’s head of operations James Irving said: “We demand a great deal of our journalists, foreign correspondents, camera-crew and support staff”. Does he think that photographers sit in the office or the cafe? Demeaning and insulting to our profession. I don’t denigrate the roles of the others but I see plenty reports from correspondents “On the border” and I’ve been phoned by blunts in the office to be asked for a fill on what’s actually happening in the street/conflict. More snappers have been killed and injured while working than and other sector of the industry, yet we are overlooked, which is shameful.

    Reply

