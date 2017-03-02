Downing Street digital chief David Tomchak joins Evening Standard to head up website editorial team

Downing Steet head of digital David Tomchak is joining the Evening Standard as digital director for editorial.

Tomchak as been head of digital for the Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet Office since May 2015. Before that he worked for the BBC where he was a digital manager and then worked on the launch of the BBC Global Content Hub.

He will be in charge of all digital editorial and production staff.

Evening Standard managing director for digital Zacj Leonard said: “David’s expertise in broadcast, social media and audience development will bring brilliant new skills to the Standard’s digital journalism.

“The dynamics of digital publishing call for provocative and engaging ways to gather and report news, which complement the successful formula of the newspaper – but also go beyond, to meet the demands of 7×24 mobile consumers, increasingly reading and sharing on devices and often through visual and video media.’”

The Evening Standard attracted an average of 664,843 unique browsers per day to its website in January 2017, according to ABC, up 32.4 per cent year on year.