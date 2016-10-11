All Sections

October 11, 2016

Melania Trump files libel lawsuit against Daily Mail UK over 'racy past' article

By PA Media Lawyer Twitter
Melania Trump stands with her husband Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, July 18, 2016. Picture: Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich

Donald Trump’s wife has begun legal action for defamation against the Daily Mail in the UK.

Melania Trump had filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail in the USA a few weeks ago – complaining that false statements had been published about her. Now she has also lodged a claim in England.

Trump had filed her American claim at a court in Maryland, naming the Daily Mail and a Maryland blogger as defendants.

Papers filed in Maryland indicated she was claiming at least 75,000 US dollars (more than £50,000) from each defendant and said the Daily Mail Online had published an article referring to her ”very racy past”.

The Daily Mail had published a retraction and editors said they regretted any misinterpretation.

”The article discussed whether allegations being made about Melania Trump could negatively affect her husband Donald Trump’s presidential bid,” said the retraction.

“The article … did not intend to state or suggest that these allegations are true … To the contrary (the article) stated that there was no support for the allegations, and it provided adamant denials from Mrs Trump’s spokesperson … The point of the article was that these allegations could impact the US presidential election even if they are untrue.”

Paperwork filed at the High Court in London say Trump is making a defamation claim against Associated Newspapers – which publishes the Daily Mail.

They give no detail of her complaints – or detail of any damages sought.

