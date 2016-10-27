Diversity apprenticeship scheme offers four school-leavers journalism jobs at Standard and Independent

A new apprenticeship scheme launched by the Independent and Evening Standard newspapers has been praised for encouraging diversity.

The initiative will create four editorial apprenticeships with a focus on recruiting candidates from diverse ethnic and social backgrounds.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan hailed the scheme as “increasing diversity and helping to produce the next generation of world-class journalists”.

He said: “I commend this commitment to promoting equality, diversity and inclusion and I encourage businesses and organisations across London to support this new scheme.”

Apprentices will begin their training with a 20-week course accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists at UCFB’s Wembley Stadium centre.

They will also work alongside journalists at the Standard, Independent and London Live Television., supported by workplace mentors, NCTJ tutors and editorial executives.

The scheme has received support from Goldman Sachs, Peabody, the Journalism Diversity Fund and the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers.

Joanne Butcher, NCTJ chief executive said the scheme was “innovative”, adding: “We all need to work together to tackle this issue and I hope it will inspire other media companies to launch similar initiatives to help people from diverse communities into journalism.”

Only candidates who have five GCSEs at grades A to C or equivalent (including GCSE English and Maths at C or above) can apply.

The positions are open to those who do not already have an advanced apprenticeship and/or degree level qualification. Apprentices will be paid the London Living Wage of £9.15 per hour.

Applications can be made at standard.co.uk/editorialapprentice before the closing date of 14 November.

For more information contact Doug Wills at managingeditor@standard.co.uk or call 020 3615 2409.

A monthly magazine for Waltham Forest, The Waltham Cat, is raising money to launch an apprentice scheme for young local journalists.

The publication, which launched in February, is working with the NCTJ and training provider Outsource to provide paid work experience to aspiring journalists aged 19-23, alongside an accredited qualification.

The apprentice can then stay with The Waltham Cat for a further 18 months after they graduate.

Editor Rebecca Shahoud said: “The scheme will be beneficial for local young people who may not be considering university as an option, and we welcome individuals from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds.”

A campaign to raise funds for the project is still ongoing. If it is fully successful, two apprentices will be hired in 2017. If a third of the money is raised, it will be enough to support one apprentice for six months.

Apprentices are set to be recruited in December.