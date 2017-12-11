Disgraced publicist Max Clifford dies in hospital after being taken ill in jail

Disgraced former celebrity publicist Max Clifford, whose ties to Fleet Street helped him gain maximum exposure for his fame-hungry clients, has died.
The 74-year-old was said to be “in a bad way” after collapsing twice at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, where he was serving an eight-year jail sentence for historic sex offences.
The former PR mogul had been ill since suffering a heart attack in August.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice confirmed Clifford died in hospital yesterday.
“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman,” the spokesman said.
“Our condolences are with Mr Clifford’s family at this difficult time.”
His daughter, Louise, 46, told the Mail on Sunday that Clifford first collapsed in his cell on Thursday when he was trying to clean it.
“It was just too much,” she said.
She said he collapsed again the next day and was unconscious for several minutes, and after seeing a nurse was transferred to a local hospital where he suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday.
Following this she said he was in a critical care unit and described him as being in a “bad way”.
Clifford was jailed for eight years in May 2014 after being convicted of a number of charges under Operation Yewtree, the Met Police investigation set up after the Jimmy Savile scandal.
He was the first person to be convicted as part of the national investigation. During his sentencing, he branded his accusers as “fantasists”.
The PR guru, who used his celebrity connections to lure women, was found guilty of a string of indecent assaults – with the sex attacks carried out between 1977 and 1984.
In 2016 he was cleared of indecently assaulting a teenage girl, after being accused of using his power to humiliate the 17-year-old into performing a sex act on him in the 1980s.
Clifford, on the basis of fresh evidence, had been due to appeal against all his convictions early next year, the Mail on Sunday reports.
Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire
2 thoughts on “Disgraced publicist Max Clifford dies in hospital after being taken ill in jail”
Its wasn’t a “Disgraced” man who died. It was a fellow Human Being.
The gutter press, a definition unrestricted to the usual deserving suspects, had no need to label the dead man as “Disgraced”. He was a dead man – a man who died, it seems, from Prison Service neglect and lack of care. But “Disgraced” was more important to the story writers.
Why divert attention away from the real story ? Prisoner has two heart attacks or two cardiac episodes in his cell (note cells are not prison medical wards). Instead of rushing him into hospital, The Queen’s Prison Service did not care. They did very little or absolutely nothing, until it was too late. Consequently the man died.
Obviously the man was a heterosexual. He liked the opposite gender as heterosexuals are genetically programmed to like. If he was guilty, he may have taken unfair advantage of those he perceived to be desirable. Forcing oneself on an unwilling person is always wrong. He is appealing. It will be interesting to read the judgment.
Morally aren’t prostitutes unwilling victims forced, against their will, to earn money from something they abhor ? Why aren’t the users of prostitutes, and those who offer money and/or other inducements to non-professionals for sex, equally castigated as “Disgraced” ?
Real journalists would investigate the apparent lack of proper medical care in prisons provided at cut-prices by the private sector. But that seems harder work than catering for the tastes of the rabble.
Was this Human Being’s death avoidable ?
I see most of the obits endlessly repeat the Clifford-inspired claim it was he who was behind ‘Freddie Starr Ate My Hamster’ He wasn’t. It was Dick Saxty’s splash and nothing to do with Clifford (although he was Starr’s publicist).
Clifford only got involved with the follow-up with Kevin O’Sullivan when Starr posed with a hamster (the original one had died of fright when Starr grabbed it and put it in a sandwich).
Clifford though subsequently claimed the original splash and loads of hacks have fallen for it.