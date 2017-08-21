Disabled student told he won't pass Scottish journalism course because he can't write shorthand

A student in Scotland has been told he will fail a journalism course because his disability means he cannot write shorthand, the Glasgow Evening Times has reported.

Nineteen-year-old Kyle Gunn, who has cerebral palsy, is planning to do a two-year higher national diploma in Practical Journalism after completing a Media Studies course at Glasgow’s Clyde College.

But he was told by the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) that if he takes the diploma course he would not be awarded the qualification as a result of not being able to pass shorthand exams.

He told the Evening Times: “I already do a lot of my work electronically, so I don’t understand why there is such a big issue about this.

“I know a lot of other journalists and some have said they don’t have shorthand.

“It’s not that I am unable to learn it, this is something I cannot help. Journalism is something that I really want to do. It seems really unfair…”

Tory Member of Scottish Parliament Maurice Golden has taken up the issue with the SQA, labelling it “deeply unfair”, and has also raised it with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

No related posts.

“Kyle is a bright young man who is looking to make a career for himself in journalism but he is being told that he can’t because of his disability,” Golden told the paper.

“We should be encouraging people with disabilities to pursue their dreams, not putting up barriers.”

A spokesman for the SQA said: “We do not discuss individual candidates or their circumstances.”