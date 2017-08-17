Digital Journalism Summit 2017: 20 October, at News UK: How to make news pay its way in the online era

Press Gazette has launched a new conference called the Digital Journalism Summit which aims to help news pay its way in the online era

Held at The News Building, 1 London Bridge Street, this half-day conference – organised in Association with News UK – aims to be provide an essential briefing for all those involved in the commercial journalism sector.

Confirmed speakers include:

New UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore

Google UK managing director Ronan Harris

Facebook head of news partnerships Patrick Walker

Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker

Chief executive of m/SIX (part of Group M) Jess Burley

Guardian News and Media programmatic director Daniel Spears

Enders Analysis head of research Alice Enders

Former BBC strategist, author of the Reuters Institute Digital News report, Nic Newman.

The conference follows Press Gazette’s Duopoly camopaign, which has highlighted concerns about the increasing dominance of Facebook and Google in the UK digital advertising market.

Conference sessions will look at editorial and commercial strategies and give attendees the chance to grill leading Facebook and Google executives on how publishers can make more revenue from the platforms.

Press Gazette editor Dominic Ponsford said: “Our Digital Journalism Summit aims to provide a briefing on the latest digital challenges facing our industry and what we can do about them.

“It also aims to provide a forum where journalists, publishers and digital media executives can share expertise and work together to better enable our industry to compete in the digital era.

“The digital advertising market is currently booming in the UK, but commercial journalism providers are not reaping the rewards they deserve from the increased readership they are reaching. The Digital Journalism Summit aims to help our industry find better ways to turn online clicks into the sort of revenue that can support serious journalism.”

There are 100 tickets available for sale, price £140 (plus VAT). Price includes light lunch and post event networking drinks kindly provided by News UK.

Book your place now at the Digital Journalism Summit 2017.