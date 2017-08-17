All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 17, 2017

Digital Journalism Summit 2017: 20 October, at News UK: How to make news pay its way in the online era

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Press Gazette has launched a new conference called the Digital Journalism Summit which aims to help news pay its way in the online era

Held at The News Building, 1 London Bridge Street, this half-day conference – organised in Association with News UK – aims to be provide an essential briefing for all those involved in the commercial journalism sector.

Timeline

Confirmed speakers include:

New UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore

Google UK managing director Ronan Harris

Facebook head of news partnerships Patrick Walker

Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker

Chief executive of m/SIX (part of Group M) Jess Burley

Guardian News and Media programmatic director Daniel Spears

Enders Analysis head of research Alice Enders

Former BBC strategist, author of the Reuters Institute Digital News report, Nic Newman.

The conference follows Press Gazette’s Duopoly camopaign, which has highlighted concerns about the increasing dominance of Facebook and Google in the UK digital advertising market.

Conference sessions will look at editorial and commercial strategies and give attendees the chance to grill leading Facebook and Google executives on how publishers can make more revenue from the platforms.

Press Gazette editor Dominic Ponsford said: “Our Digital Journalism Summit aims to provide a briefing on the latest digital challenges facing our industry and what we can do about them.

“It also aims to provide a forum where journalists, publishers and digital media executives can share expertise and work together to better enable our industry to compete in the digital era.

“The digital advertising market is currently booming in the UK, but commercial journalism providers are not reaping the rewards they deserve from the increased readership they are reaching. The Digital Journalism Summit aims to help our industry find better ways to turn online clicks into the sort of revenue that can support serious journalism.”

There are 100 tickets available for sale, price £140 (plus VAT). Price includes light lunch and post event networking drinks kindly provided by News UK.

Book your place now at the Digital Journalism Summit 2017.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Digital Journalism Summit 2017: 20 October, at News UK: How to make news pay its way in the online era”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 + sixteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Andrew Neil says claim he gave Brexit Secretary easy time in BBC interviews because they are drinking companions is 'simply untrue' Andrew Neil says claim he gave Brexit Secretary easy time in BBC interviews because they are drinking companions is 'simply untrue'
  2. Ripping controversy: IB Times insiders concerned by change in newsroom culture since traffic slide Ripping controversy: IB Times insiders concerned by change in newsroom culture since traffic slide
  3. Shadow minister resigns over 'poor choice of words' in Sun article about child sexual exploitation Shadow minister resigns over 'poor choice of words' in Sun article about child sexual exploitation
  4. More than 100 MPs accused Sun of 'hatred and bigotry' over 'What will we do about The Muslim Problem' column More than 100 MPs accused Sun of 'hatred and bigotry' over 'What will we do about The Muslim Problem' column
  5. Campaigner unable to complain over Sun 'Muslim problem' piece because religious groups not covered by Editors' Code Campaigner unable to complain over Sun 'Muslim problem' piece because religious groups not covered by Editors' Code

Latest Jobs

East Anglian Daily Times editor Terry Hunt to retire after 21 years at helm - 'It’s been a huge privilege to do this job'
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE