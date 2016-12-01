All Sections

December 1, 2016

Dennis Publishing makes Coach magazine online-only putting 15 jobs at risk

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
coach-first-front

Dennis publishing is set to close the print edition of weekly men’s lifestyle magazine Coach just over a year after launching the title for £3m.

The magazine is set to continue online at coachmag.co.uk with the last print edition due to be published on 14 December.

The decision has put 15 staff across editorial and commercial roles at risk of redundancy.

A Dennis spokesperson said that where possible at-risk staff would be moved to other internal positions.

The website’s content will be written to appeal to both men and women. Said a spokesperson: “A lot of women love the magazine too so we will look to reposition content to be unisex.”

Coach has a UK-wide print distribution of 300,000 copies, two-thirds of which are distributed in London. Copies are handed out free at stations, gyms and leisure centres.

James Tye, chief executive at Dennis Publishing, said: ‘In just 14 months, we have built a strong brand that has made an impact on the market and resonated with readers.

“This year has turned out to be a much tougher print advertising environment than expected for a new launch in the narrow health and fitness sector, which has made continuing to publish Coach in its current format, unsustainable.”

“We will however continue to grow the Coach brand online and through its social media presence.”

Following the death of company founder Felix Dennis in June 2014, Dennis Publishing is now run by the board with all profits going to charity the Heart of England Forest.

