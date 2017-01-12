Debates on Trump, Brexit and Section 40 to be hosted by London Press Club

The London Press Club have announced details of their first two major events of the year, with Economist senior editor Anne McElvoy and the Guardian’s Roy Greenslade set to take part.

The first event, on 25 January, will be a debate run by the Press Club and the London School of Economics on “Trump, Brexit… truth, trust and the news media”.

It will take place in the LSE’s Sheik Zayed Theatre and will feature a panel including McElvoy, Channel 4 Europe editor Matt Frei and US media commentator Brian Stelter, of CNN, via a live Skype link-up.

The debate starts at 6.15pm and is free to attend. It will centre on the media’s role in Donald Trump’s election and the EU referendum and will be chaired by Charlie Beckett, director of LSE’s media think tank Polis.

A second discussion will take place on 13 February titled: “Are Journalism and Press Freedom under threat?”.

Greenslade will chair a panel including IPSO chairman Sir Alan Moses, Society of Editors executive director Bob Satchwell and deputy managing editor of the Evening Standard and Independent Will Gore.

It starts at 6.30pm at Stationers’ Hall, St Paul’s. The debate will centre on the potential impact on the Press if Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act is implemented.

Tickets are free for London Press Club members or £10 for non-members.

More information can be found on the London Press Club website.