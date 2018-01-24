Deal to livestream Manchester marathon is 'regional press first' says MEN editor

The Manchester Evening News will livestream this year’s Greater Manchester Run in what is thought to be a first for the UK regional press.

Thousands will be able to watch the event, on 8 April, from anywhere in the world on the MEN’s website thanks to a partnership with race organiser Xtra Mile Events and the Trinity Mirror-owned daily newspaper.

Rob Irvine, MEN editor-in-chief, said: “This is a truly exciting and revolutionary project as we believe this is the first time a regional media group will be broadcasting a live UK marathon.

“While thousands of spectators will be lining the streets of Trafford and Manchester to cheer on the runners, our livestreaming of the event will allow thousands of viewers from across the UK and around the world the opportunity to shout at their laptops, iPads and mobiles as they support their friends and family in this world-class, fast and friendly marathon.”

Nick Rusling, chief executive of the Greater Manchester Marathon, said: “We are delighted to have agreed this ground-breaking partnership with MEN to livestream the ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon in April.

“The www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk portal is the biggest regional news website in the UK which makes it an excellent home for the truly thrilling event coverage we expect to produce with our partners, AWOL Media Productions.

“We look forward to working with MEN to ensure the flattest, fastest and friendliest marathon can be seen by viewers across the region and beyond.”

The online live stream will start at 8:30am with pre-recorded footage. The actual race will start at around 9am.

A static camera will wait for the participants on the finish line and interviews with the runners will also be streamed.

Picture: Greater Manchester Marathon