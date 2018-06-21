All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 21, 2018

Deadline extended for £12,500 scholarship to study Investigative Journalism masters at City University plus three-month traineeship

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

City University in London has extended the deadline for its investigative journalism scholarship worth £12,500, offering the chance to study its masters degree in the subject with all fees and living expenses covered.

The recipient will also be offered paid work placements at the Evening Standard or Independent during the one-year course and a three-month traineeship at the Bureau of Investigative Journalism upon finishing.

The scholarship is aimed at attracting promising students who would otherwise be inhibited in applying for the MA in Investigative Journalism for financial reasons.

Applications close at 11am on Wednesday 27 June. Applicants will need to demonstrate a commitment to “in-depth civic reporting” and that they require financial support to complete the masters course.

Only one applicant will be chosen.

Professor Heather Brooke, leader of the MA Investigative Journalism course, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity that means a student who lacks funds but is driven to pursue investigative journalism will not only have all their tuition paid, but will also walk straight into their first job.”

She added: “Investigative journalism is absolutely critical for the health of our democracy and I want to ensure the best students can learn the skills they need to break important stories in the public interest no matter their financial background.”

Previous scholarship recipients are going on to start work at the Evening Standard and BBC.

The value of the scholarship will be £10,000 (contributed by Quadrature Capital) plus £2,500 for living expenses (contributed by City University).

For more information on the scholarship, and to apply, visit: https://www.city.ac.uk/arts-social-sciences/journalism/journalism-scholarships

Picture: Google Maps

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Times, Sun, Guardian and Telegraph create joint advertising platform to compete with Facebook and Google duopoly Times, Sun, Guardian and Telegraph create joint advertising platform to compete with Facebook and Google duopoly
  2. Press Association trial of 'robot-written' story service now open to every local title in UK Press Association trial of 'robot-written' story service now open to every local title in UK
  3. Culture Secretary gives green light to Reach takeover of Express Newspapers Culture Secretary gives green light to Reach takeover of Express Newspapers
  4. Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller accuses news media of 'stifling' free expression and putting owners' interests above readers Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller accuses news media of 'stifling' free expression and putting owners' interests above readers
  5. Fox News' Noah Kotch to edit Mail Online as Martin Clarke takes new role as Mail and Metro publisher

Latest Jobs

Buzzfeed UK staff set to vote on union recognition after 18-month battle for ballot
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE