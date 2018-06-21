Deadline extended for £12,500 scholarship to study Investigative Journalism masters at City University plus three-month traineeship

City University in London has extended the deadline for its investigative journalism scholarship worth £12,500, offering the chance to study its masters degree in the subject with all fees and living expenses covered.

The recipient will also be offered paid work placements at the Evening Standard or Independent during the one-year course and a three-month traineeship at the Bureau of Investigative Journalism upon finishing.

The scholarship is aimed at attracting promising students who would otherwise be inhibited in applying for the MA in Investigative Journalism for financial reasons.

Applications close at 11am on Wednesday 27 June. Applicants will need to demonstrate a commitment to “in-depth civic reporting” and that they require financial support to complete the masters course.

Only one applicant will be chosen.

Professor Heather Brooke, leader of the MA Investigative Journalism course, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity that means a student who lacks funds but is driven to pursue investigative journalism will not only have all their tuition paid, but will also walk straight into their first job.”

She added: “Investigative journalism is absolutely critical for the health of our democracy and I want to ensure the best students can learn the skills they need to break important stories in the public interest no matter their financial background.”

Previous scholarship recipients are going on to start work at the Evening Standard and BBC.

The value of the scholarship will be £10,000 (contributed by Quadrature Capital) plus £2,500 for living expenses (contributed by City University).

For more information on the scholarship, and to apply, visit: https://www.city.ac.uk/arts-social-sciences/journalism/journalism-scholarships

