David Tennant and Eddie Irvine among nine new claims for NotW phone-hacking filed against News UK

Nine fresh claims for compensation have been issued in the High Court today by alleged victims of phone-hacking said to have been carried out at the now defunct News of the World newspaper.

Law firm Collyer Bristow has filed the claims on behalf of clients including actor David Tennant and ex Formula One driver Eddie Irvine.

The News of the World has previously admitted and apologised for hacking into the voicemails of a number of high-profile individuals.

News Corp, the paper’s former owners, opened a compensation scheme as an alternative to litigation, but closed it to further applications on 8 April, 2013 after hundreds of claims.

Steven Heffer, partner at Collyer Bristow, said: “My firm continues to act for a number of clients with claims against News Group arising out of phone-hacking and other unlawful activities.

“News Group withdrew its compensation scheme in 2013, giving no proper explanation for this move and has failed to compensate victims despite all attempts by lawyers to settle cases out of court.

“My clients have been left with no alternative but to issue claims in the High Court, and a number of other firms have done so this week.

“News Group has refused to provide disclosure of its wrongdoing, forcing victims into court.”

Other claimants include Fran Cutler, Sophia Myles, Jess Morris, Tanya Frayne and Rob Gros. Two have yet to be named by lawyers.

News UK (formerly called News International when it published the News of the World) told Press Gazette it would not comment on the new claims.

Picture: Reuters/David McNew