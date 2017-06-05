The Daily Telegraph and Vice UK have joined the Snapchat Discover platform, a feed which shares subscribed news publishers’ content with the app’s 10m daily users in the UK.

The Telegraph will publish a package of stories on Discover at 5pm daily from today, while Vice UK will target younger viewers on the app with comedy from its political correspondent Rants n Bants.

Telegraph editor Chris Evans claimed joining Snapchat would help the broadsheet “reach young voters with content that hopefully cuts through the election noise” ahead of Thursday’s general election.

Evans added: “Reaching Snapchatters with the news that matters to them has been at the core of our approach to this partnership.

“Through specially curated content that they can engage with, users will be able to access breaking news, expert opinion and sharp analysis from our award winning journalists.”

Vice UK will also be uploading content from across its network of channels and clips Jeremy Corbyn’s meeting with grime artist JME.

Content on Discover is divided into three sections, with Publisher Stories (content from news organisations) merging with Our Stories (content from Snapchat users) and Shows (TV-like programmes).

Alex Miller, the executive creative director of Vice UK, said the publisher, said: “The 2017 General Election falls against a backdrop of political uncertainty and societal schisms, exacerbated by an increasingly partisan and fractured media.

“None of these issues were caused by young people, but ultimately the Vice and Snapchat users of today will be the ones left to pick up the pieces.

“We’re launching Vice UK’s Publisher Stories to coincide with this election, with a determination to offer a daily platform that allows the stories and opinions of young Brits be heard.”

The vice president of content for Snapchat owners Snap Inc, Nick Bell, said the social media platform was “delighted” to welcome the two “trusted media brands”.

The move by the two news publishers follows in the wake of The Sun, Daily Mail, Sky News, Buzzfeed and the Economist who all joined Snapchat before 2017.

Last year, Press Gazette reported that the Sun’s daily Snapchat edition reached up to one million of the app’s daily users.

Stories published on Snapchat Discover feature in-content adverts. Publishers are understood to share in the ad revenue generated by their presence on the service.

Recode, the technology news website, reported that Snapchat wanted to stop sharing ad revenue with media partners at the end of last year, and that it planned to pay them through upfront licence fees instead.