May 31, 2017

Daily Mirror political editor Jack Blanchard moving to Politico

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Daily Mirror’s political editor Jack Blanchard is set to leave the newspaper to take up a new role at Politico later this summer.

Blanchard shared the news on Twitter this morning, saying: “After three-and-a-bit unbelievable years at the Daily Mirror, am properly excited to be joining Politico later this summer. Thanks to all.”

The announcement was met with congratulations from fellow political journalists, including the Sun’s Tom Newton Dunn who said Blanchard’s departure was “a big loss for newspapers”.

Blanchard, who has been reporting on the general election campaign trail, was booed at the launch of the Labour manifesto earlier this month after asking a difficult question of Jeremy Corbyn.

He told Corbyn his policies had proven popular with Mirror readers in an opinion poll, but added: “What they didn’t like was you as leader. Why do you think that is?”

Blanchard moved to the Mirror in 2014 from the Yorkshire Post, where he had been political editor for two years.

He started his journalism career on the Boston Standard in Lincolnshire, before moving to cover politics at the Worcester News.

Politico covers politics and policy in the US, where it was founded, and in Europe via a daily website. It also publishes a bi-monthly printed magazine.

