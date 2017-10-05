All Sections

October 5, 2017

Daily Mirror campaign hailed as Theresa May announces plan for opt out organ donation system

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Daily Mirror has been credited with helping bring about a change in Government policy which looks set to see England move to an ‘opt out’ system for organ donations.

This would mean a legal presumption that those who die give consent for their organs to be used for transplant purposes, unless they indicate otherwise.

Prime minister Theresa May announced the move yesterday saying that last year 500 people died in England because a suitable organ for transplantation could not be found.

The moves comes two years after the Mirror launched its Change the Law for Life campaign.

Labour MP Dan Jarvis told the paper that the move: “shows what a difference a campaigning newspaper can make”.

It comes after Labour and the Liberal Democrats both backed the law-change in their party conferences.

Professor Roy Thomas, chief executive of Kidney Wales, told the Mirror: “Congratulations to all at the Daily Mirror. We now have all substantial political parties in the UK supporting those who need hope and are waiting for a transplant with the UK Government taking the lead. It is great news and a real game changer.”


Earlier this year the Scottish government agreed to move to an opt-out system for organ donation following a six-year campaign led by the Glasgow Evening Times.

Wales adopted an opt-out organ donation system in 2015.

