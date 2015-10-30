Daily Mail's James Slack promoted to political editor - Alton and Oakeshott in talks about joining title

Daily Mail home affairs editor James Slack has been promoted to political editor.

He replaces James Chapman who has gone to work for Chancellor George Osborne as his director of communications.

Meanwhile, former Sunday Times political editor Isabel Oakeshott is understood to be in talks about a role at the Daily Mail.

And Press Gazette understands that former Times executive editor Roger Alton, who also edited The Independent and Observer, is in talks about a position at the Daily Mail.

Slack's achievements at the Mail include work on the paper's successful three-year campaign to stop Aspergers sufferer Gary McKinnon being extradited to the United States.

McKinnon's mother said in 2012: "I want to thank Paul Dacre of the Daily Mail, who has stood up for Gary non-stop for years – and [Daily Mail journalists] Michael Seamark and James Slack who have been amazing."