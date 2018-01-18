All Sections

January 18, 2018

Daily Mail TV gets second season stateside after average daily viewers reach 1.6m

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Daily Mail TV has been renewed for a second season in the United States.

The hour-long daily show is hosted by presenter Jesse Palmer and draws on stories from Mail Online – known in the US as dailymail.com.

The syndicated series launched in September last year.

According to a spokesperson, Daily Mail TV had the “highest rated national debut of any syndicated newsmagazine since 2007” and had averaged more than 1.6m daily viewers by mid-December.

Daily Mail TV is created by Stage 29 Productions and filmed in New York. It is hosted by former American Football player Jesse Palmer.

Stage 29’s chief executive, Jay McGraw, said: “When we created Daily Mail TV we knew we had something special. We’re very grateful to our audience for tuning in each day and we look forward to continuing to tell the stories that matter well into the future.”

Marin Clarke, editor-in-chief of Mail Online / dailymail.com said: “At Daily Mail TV we aim to set the news agenda – breaking the most talked about stories in conjunction with dailymail.com so our viewers are always getting original reporting.

“We feel honoured that viewers across the United States have embraced this new and innovative program resulting in a second season.”

Carla Pennington, executive producer of Daily Mail TV said: “What’s exciting about DailyMailTV is there are so many interesting stories to tell each day.

“The show is a producer’s dream – it’s fast paced, rich with content and no two episodes look the same. I can’t wait to continue telling these fantastic stories in the second season and beyond.”

Dailymail.com claims to be the most read English-language newspaper website in the world, publishing about 1,600 stories per day.

he website, created by Clarke, launched in the US in 2010 with its first American newsroom in Los Angeles. A year later it opened its US headquarters in New York City and now has approximately 260 American employees forming part of a global team of more than 900 staff.

