All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 17, 2017

Daily Mail publisher pulls out of Project Juno bid to set up Fleet Street joint ad sales operation

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

DMG Media, owner of the Mail titles, has pulled out of talks aimed at stemming the tide of declining print advertising revenue by creating a joint commercial operation for the UK national press.

The initiative, known as Project Juno, was launched in summer last year between major news media publishers including News UK, Trinity Mirror and Telegraph Media Group with discussions led by Arena Media UK founder Steve Booth.

It was set up as a report warned that the UK news industry could lose up to £500m in revenue to online platforms such as Facebook and Google within the next decade.

In a statement, DMG Media told the Financial Times it had “stepped back” from the latest phase of research on the project to pursue its own “broader commercial priorities” in 2017.

“Although not participating at this time, DMG Media wishes its industry partners well and remains supportive of their ongoing efforts,” a spokesperson added.

But the group said it would stand with UK news publishers in defending press freedom from Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act that would force those not signed up to a state-approved regulator to pay both sides’ legal fees in court cases, win or lose.

A spokesperson for the remaining newspaper groups involved in Project Juno said: “The project companies remain committed to finding greater scale for advertisers through our digital and print channels.

“While we are disappointed that DMG have withdrawn from the next phase of the project, they will be kept abreast of developments should they wish to rejoin at a later date.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Daily Mail publisher pulls out of Project Juno bid to set up Fleet Street joint ad sales operation”

  1. a..I just got paid $ 9658 every month by taking a shot at FACEBOOK for only 3 hours day by day. I was jobless 3 years before , however now i am truly upbeat that i am profiting to meet my costs successfully. It’s truly extremely fascinating and great. In the event that you take intrigue and like my occupation than you can check my points of interest here by tapping the link….>>>>>>
    Copy this Below link
    HERE ➥➥➥➥ ­­­­w­­­­w­­­­w­­­­.­­­­d­­­­i­­­­y­­­­c­­­­a­­­­s­­­­h­­­­4­­­­4­­­­.­­­­c­­­­o­­­­m­­­­

    Reply

  2. I just got paid $ 9658 every month by taking a shot at FACEBOOK for only 3 hours day by day. I was jobless 3 years before , however now i am truly upbeat that i am profiting to meet my costs successfully. It’s truly extremely fascinating and great. In the event that you take intrigue and like my occupation than you can check my points of interest here by tapping the link….>>>>>>
    Copy this Below link
    HERE ➥➥➥➥ ­­­­w­­­­w­­­­w­­­­.­­­­d­­­­i­­­­y­­­­c­­­­a­­­­s­­­­h­­­­4­­­­4­­­­.­­­­c­­­­o­­­­m­­­­

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 5 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. New journalist of the year Louise Callaghan: 'Go where nobody else is and write about it' New journalist of the year Louise Callaghan: 'Go where nobody else is and write about it'
  2. Michael Gove defends Donald Trump interview tactics after claims he failed to challenge president-elect Michael Gove defends Donald Trump interview tactics after claims he failed to challenge president-elect
  3. Former Sunday Mirror features editor Linda McKay: 'She loved life, music…and the Mirror' Former Sunday Mirror features editor Linda McKay: 'She loved life, music…and the Mirror'
  4. NUJ contrasts pay and benefits of nearly £1m in 2015 for Newsquest boss with ongoing editorial pay freeze
  5. Daily Mail publisher pulls out of Project Juno bid to set up Fleet Street joint ad sales operation Daily Mail publisher pulls out of Project Juno bid to set up Fleet Street joint ad sales operation

Latest Jobs

New journalist of the year Louise Callaghan: 'Go where nobody else is and write about it'
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE