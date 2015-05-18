Daily Mail political editor James Chapman takes Government PR role working for George Osborne

Daily Mail political editor James Chapman is joining Chancellor George Osborne as his director of communications.

Chapman leaves the Daily Mail after six years as political editor. The move follows an election in which the Daily Mail has strongly backed the Conservatives.

Spectator editor Fraser Nelson said the fact that Chapman was leaving journalism provided an insight into the state of the industry.

He said: "James Chapman is one one of the best journalists I’ve met; we entered the lobby about the same time and I’ve always been in awe of his taking on the most stressful job in political journalism and always acting as if it were no big deal.

"He’s 38 and reached the top very quickly, propelled by his incredible ability. Once, someone of his talent would be thinking about becoming a newspaper editor. But now, with the industry in turmoil, people young enough for a major career change are jumping ship."