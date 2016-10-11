All Sections

October 11, 2016

Daily Mail expands online shop with more commericial editorial content set to follow

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Mail Shop website

The Daily Mail has expanded its e-commerce venture, Mail Shop, offering tens of thousands more brands and boosting editorial content on the site in a “big-step change” for the publisher.

Described as a “sophisticated online store”, Mail Shop (pictured) has grown its offering from 3,000 to 80,000 product lines and now focuses on selling home and garden items from across 25 retail partners (gone are the clothing and books).

In July Press Gazette reported on the rise of e-commerce among specialist magazines, including those owned by Dennis Publishing and Time.

Last month, however, The Guardian closed down its online shop.

Daily Mail’s head of e-commerce, Adam Kemp, told Digiday: “This is a big-step change for us in terms of our e-commerce capabilities.”

He said the Mail didn’t do e-commerce “particularly well currently” but the plan was to publish more articles written by commercial editors on Mail Shop, as it has been doing with Mail Travel.

Kemp said the Mail was now “taking more ownership of the customer journey” as it looks to not only create a new revenue stream with Mail Shop but also capture valuable customer data.

A “recently appeared” section on the website, which launched yesterday, directs customers to items that have featured in the newspaper.

