All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
December 20, 2016

Daily Mail claims campaign victory as Government looks to ban toxic microbeads

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
banthebeads

The Daily Mail has claimed a second major environmental campaign victory as the Government launched a consultation on banning microbeads which are used in cosmetics.

The Mail launched its campaign with a front page story in August headlined: Ban the Toxic Beads Now!”.

It warned that: “Microbeads are flushed into rivers and seas by the trillion where they attract toxins, threaten marine life and can reach the human food chain.”

The Government is planning to bring in legislation by October 2017 which will see microbeads banned in the UK.

In 2008 the Daily Mail launched its Banish The Bags campaign and last year a 5p charge was imposed on supermarket plastic bags which saw a drastic cut in their usage.

The Mail and journalist Sean Poulter were highly-commended in the British Journalism Awards for “Ban the Beads”.

The judges said: “This was a revelatory campaign because no-one knew about these dreadful pollutants. The Daily Mail has put this issue at the top of the news agenda making a powerful case for micro beads to be banned.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fifteen + 15 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mail Online pays out £150k to Mahmood family over Katie Hopkins Islamic extremist claims Mail Online pays out £150k to Mahmood family over Katie Hopkins Islamic extremist claims
  2. New research: Some 198 UK local newspapers have closed since 2005 New research: Some 198 UK local newspapers have closed since 2005
  3. Guardian's Jack Monroe sues Katie Hopkins for up to £50,000 over war memorial vandalism tweet
  4. 'Finest television journalist of his generation' Michael Nicholson dies aged 79 'Finest television journalist of his generation' Michael Nicholson dies aged 79
  5. Cleveland Police abused spying powers to grab call records of Mirror journalist in hunt for media sources Cleveland Police abused spying powers to grab call records of Mirror journalist in hunt for media sources

Latest Jobs

Telegraph claims new graduate scheme 'will create most diverse and modern skill set among UK trainees'
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE