Cumbria's North West Evening Mail relaunches as The Mail and is 'completely redesigned'

The North West Evening Mail has changed its name to The Mail after some 30 years with the current title.

The Mail reported that the paper has been ‘completely redesigned’ including a logo change, and “will complement the title’s digital and social media platforms”.

The print edition is circulated in south and west Cumbria and as a daily circulation of 7,744 according to ABC. The website reaches some 20,000 “unique browsers” per day.

Editor James Higgins said: “I’m very excited about the launch and about giving readers a fantastic, bright and modern package of news, sport, features, analysis and opinion among many other things, every day.

“The new name retains the core Mail element of our brand, but reflects the fact our printed edition is no longer an evening newspaper.

“Instead it is available every morning and contains a vibrant mix of the very latest content, packaged in an attractive and easy-to-read manner.

“The feedback from readers, both in terms of the name and the new design was very encouraging when we held a series of focus group sessions, so I now look forward to supporting the team as a new chapter begins.”

Group development director Jonathan Lee said: “The Mail changes come hot on the heels of the launch of a brand new lifestyle magazine Bay Living in the Furness, south Lakes and north Lancashire area and the launch of our much-publicised contribution model for our digital content.

“These are exciting times for South Cumbria with all the investment coming to the area, and CN Group is delighted to be a true champion for the community, through a range of digital, print, audio and event channels of which The Mail is core.”

The title was first published in 1898 as the North Western Daily Mail, it was renamed the North Western Evening Mail in 1941, and was finally rebranded as the North West Evening Mail in March 1987.