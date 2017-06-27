Crime author Peter James guest edits Brighton Argus: 'Chance to edit my hometown newspaper is dream come true'

Best-selling crime author Peter James is to guest-edit it his local daily newspaper the Brighton Argus today.

He told the paper: “I believe The Argus, like all quality local papers plays a vital role both in its detail of news that no nationals can provide, and in holding local public services to account.

“I’ve always loved The Argus, it’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, for me there’s only ever been one newspaper for Brighton and Sussex.

“The way newsrooms work and the way newspapers are put together has always fascinated me and I can’t wait to see at the newsdesk in operation at first hand.

“When it came to my own books and I needed to write about reporters where else were they going to come from? It could only ever be The Argus.

“To have the chance to edit my hometown newspaper is like a dream come true. I’m flattered to be asked and looking forward to the experience immensely.

“The Argus has always played a significant role in the life of Sussex and in my own life. And of course sometimes it can be the bane of Roy Grace’s life, but more often a major asset to his investigations.”

Picture: Allan Hutchings, Brighton Argus.