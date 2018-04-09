Coventry Telegraph head of audience steps down after ten years at Trinity Mirror to go freelance

Coventry Telegraph head of audience John Siddle has stepped down after more than a decade with publisher Trinity Mirror.

Siddle began his career as a trainee reporter at the Southport Visiter in 2007. He then spent five years working on the Liverpool Echo as crime reporter and news editor before taking on his latest role at the Telegraph.

On his departure, Siddle said: “I have had some brilliant times with Trinity Mirror and there are plenty of people to thank for developing me as a journalist and editor over the years.

“However, after more than ten years with company, and having recently become a dad for the first time, I feel now is the right time to take my career in a different direction.

“I wish my former colleagues in Liverpool and Coventry all the best.”

During his time at the Echo, Siddle was part of the team that covered the Hillsborough Independent Panel report, for which the paper won the Chairman’s Award at the 2016 Regional Press Awards.

Siddle has said he will now pursue a career as a freelance journalist in order to spend more time with his family.