All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
April 9, 2018

Coventry Telegraph head of audience steps down after ten years at Trinity Mirror to go freelance

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

Coventry Telegraph head of audience John Siddle has stepped down after more than a decade with publisher Trinity Mirror.

Siddle began his career as a trainee reporter at the Southport Visiter in 2007. He then spent five years working on the Liverpool Echo as crime reporter and news editor before taking on his latest role at the Telegraph.

On his departure, Siddle said: “I have had some brilliant times with Trinity Mirror and there are plenty of people to thank for developing me as a journalist and editor over the years.

“However, after more than ten years with company, and having recently become a dad for the first time, I feel now is the right time to take my career in a different direction.

“I wish my former colleagues in Liverpool and Coventry all the best.”

During his time at the Echo, Siddle was part of the team that covered the Hillsborough Independent Panel report, for which the paper won the Chairman’s Award at the 2016 Regional Press Awards.

Siddle has said he will now pursue a career as a freelance journalist in order to spend more time with his family.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

20 − three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Journalists' Charity forced to shut Dorking care home due to 'unsustainable drain' on its finances Journalists' Charity forced to shut Dorking care home due to 'unsustainable drain' on its finances
  2. Six Vietnamese bloggers jailed for total of 66 years in 'intolerable crackdown' on citizen journalists Six Vietnamese bloggers jailed for total of 66 years in 'intolerable crackdown' on citizen journalists
  3. Today programme broke accuracy guidelines in interview with climate change sceptic Lord Lawson, Ofcom rules Today programme broke accuracy guidelines in interview with climate change sceptic Lord Lawson, Ofcom rules
  4. The Sun announces new showbiz team with Simon Boyle appointed editor of Bizarre The Sun announces new showbiz team with Simon Boyle appointed editor of Bizarre
  5. BBC's Sarah Montague was 'incandescent with rage' after learning she was paid less than fellow Today presenters on Radio 4 BBC's Sarah Montague was 'incandescent with rage' after learning she was paid less than fellow Today presenters on Radio 4

Latest Jobs

Liverpool Echo moves offices after 45 years as former purpose-built print newsroom set to become hotel
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE