Coventry Telegraph celebrates campaign victory as A444 is renamed Jimmy Hill Way

The Coventry Telegraph has celebrated success in its campaign to get a road named after late TV football pundit Jimmy Hill.

The ‘Let’s Put Jimmy Hill on the Map’ campaign wass launched in February.

And today the daily title revealed that the A444, which runs from Conventry City’s Ricoh Arena to the site of the club’s former Highfield Road home will be renamed Jimmy Hill Way.

Hill is remember as Coventry City football club’s most sucessful ever manager. He died last December.

Simon Gilbert, chief reporter at the Coventry Telegraph, said: “We are delighted that the Telegraph and its readers have been able to help put Jimmy Hill on the Coventry map.

“Bearing in mind the lasting impression Jimmy had on Coventry, it seems fitting that his name will now become part of the city.

“Credit should also be given to Coventry City Council who have been extremely enthusiastic about the idea ever since we first approached them.”