All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 21, 2016

Coventry Telegraph celebrates campaign victory as A444 is renamed Jimmy Hill Way

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Coventry Telegraph has celebrated success in its campaign to get a road named after late TV football pundit Jimmy Hill.

The ‘Let’s Put Jimmy Hill on the Map’ campaign wass launched in February.

And today the daily title revealed that the A444, which runs from Conventry City’s Ricoh Arena to the site of the club’s former Highfield Road home will be renamed Jimmy Hill Way.

Hill is remember as Coventry City football club’s most sucessful ever manager. He died last December.

Simon Gilbert, chief reporter at the Coventry Telegraph, said: “We are delighted that the Telegraph and its readers have been able to help put Jimmy Hill on the Coventry map.

“Bearing in mind the lasting impression Jimmy had on Coventry, it seems fitting that his name will now become part of the city.

“Credit should also be given to Coventry City Council who have been extremely enthusiastic about the idea ever since we first approached them.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × 4 =

More content

Evening Standard bids to help 400,000 Londoners in 'food poverty' by giving them surplus food from supermarkets
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Enter by 30 September 2016

CLOSE