August 22, 2017

Cosmopolitan publisher Georgina Holt hired for new group publishing director role at Shortlist Media

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Shortlist Media has hired Cosmopolitan and Red magazine publisher Georgina Holt to the newly created role of group publishing director across all of its print and digital titles.

Holt’s appointment is part of the group’s drive to become a “world class content solutions business”, improve its digital offerings and find new ways to monetise content, according to a spokesperson.

Shortlist Media said in May that it was looking to double its digital revenue in an effort to make digital account for half of income by 2018.

“Holt’s appointment will help to ensure this target is achieved through strategic partnerships and providing fast moving intelligent content for the Met Set audience,” said the spokesperson.

The group, which owns the Shortlist and Stylist (and Stylist France) magazines as well as Mr Hyde and Emerald Street email newsletters, was bought out by DC Thomson in 2015.

Holt joins from Hearst UK, where she was also previously commercial strategy director. Over a 15-year career she has worked at the Mail Newspapers, Evening Standard and as head of strategy for the Telegraph’s creative commercial arm Spark.

Owen Wyatt, commercial managing director at Shortlist Media said: “The group publishing director role will be critical for us as we build on the momentum we have enjoyed this year, driven by our investment in smart digital products, brilliant video production and events.

“At a time of such rapid change and growth for the company, Georgina’s brilliant relationships across the industry and passion for our direction made her the perfect choice.”

Holt said: “I have always been a huge fan of the brands and continuously impressed with their achievements, I am looking forward to collaborating with some of the best people in publishing and advertising to continue to build on their success.”

Holt’s start date has yet to be confirmed.

Picture: Shortlist Media

