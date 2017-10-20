All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 20, 2017

COMMENT: What I think about newspapers who go out of their way to avoid paying for agency stories

By Agency Provocateur Twitter

There’s a story, possibly apocryphal, about Jimmy Greaves who was getting increasingly frustrated with poor refereeing decisions and asked the ref: “If I call you a c**t what would happen?”

The ref replies: “I’d have to send you off Jimmy.”

“Okay,” says Greaves, “what if I just think it?”

“Ha ha,” laughs the ref, “you can think whatever you like.”

“In that case,” replies England’s greatest ever striker, “I think you’re a c**t.”

This tale comes to mind when dealing with newsdesks of national papers and trying to get paid for a story you know is yours, but which they seem to go to inordinate lengths to avoid paying.

One example came up this week with one of our agencies who filed a story to the papers which appeared, within hours, in an online version of a national.

A broadsheet reporter – you know the kind, did media studies at university, never worked for an agency or a local paper but somehow waltzed straight into a job on a national – saw the online version, checked it with the source and did it up for the next day’s paper.

So the agency claimed the payment.

Now, here’s how it works. If that reporter got the story himself and did not use any copy which originated from the agency, then fair enough.

But these stories and the detail, phrasing and words used do not just fall from a magic story tree. Agencies find them and file them.

And even if the reporter didn’t see the agency copy – partly because his newsdesk missed it – but then used agency copy in his version, even unwittingly, then they have to pay up.

Without that agency filing, they would never have been able to copy the story from a rival paper in the first place.

However, the reporter, his desk and the payments secretary in the middle refused to pay, claiming they never got anything from any agency, no sir, not a bean, on my mother’s life, honest guv.

Unfortunately, this is not a lone case for agencies struggling to make a living.

Since the broadsheets pay a pittance for stories, it’s not worth falling out with them for the sake of a score and it certainly isn’t worth calling them c**ts for not paying up. But we can think what we like, can’t we?

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “COMMENT: What I think about newspapers who go out of their way to avoid paying for agency stories”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

sixteen + 1 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. GQ freelance political reporter Rupert Myers axed from magazine over 'allegations' GQ freelance political reporter Rupert Myers axed from magazine over 'allegations'
  2. Metro, Sun and Independent are fastest growing national press websites as Mail Online growth stalls Metro, Sun and Independent are fastest growing national press websites as Mail Online growth stalls
  3. National newspaper ABCs: Bulks helped Times and Daily Telegraph boost print circulations in September National newspaper ABCs: Bulks helped Times and Daily Telegraph boost print circulations in September
  4. Oldham Chronicle's relaunch delayed as new owner says former daily could return as twice-weekly in New Year Oldham Chronicle's relaunch delayed as new owner says former daily could return as twice-weekly in New Year
  5. London libel lawyers who targeted murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia condemned as 'crooks' by her son London libel lawyers who targeted murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia condemned as 'crooks' by her son

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards dinner 11 Dec

CLOSE