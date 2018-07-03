All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 3, 2018

Colombia's UK ambassador complains about Sun's front page allusion to country's cocaine trafficking problem in ‘Go Kane!’ headline

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

The Colombian ambassador to the UK has hit out at the Sun for its allusion to his country’s cocaine trafficking problem in a cheeky front page headline cheering England on against Colombia ahead of their World Cup tie tonight.

The Sun’s headline reads: “As 3 Lions face nation that gave world Shakira, great coffee and er, other stuff, we say … Go Kane!”

Ambassador Nestor Osorio-Londono said it had “stigmatised” the country which continues to fight the illicit drug trade. It is estimated that approximately half of the global supply of cocaine comes from Colombia.

Osorio-Londono said: “It’s rather sad that they use such a festive and friendly environment as the World Cup to target a country and continue to stigmatise it with a completely unrelated issue.”

“Respect, fair play and joy for the game is all that matters tonight. We’ll be cheering for Colombia and hoping we can all enjoy a great match.”

Colombian national newspaper, El Espectador, also described the cover as “controversial” and “offensive”.

It said: “Hours before England faced the team of José Pékerman for a spot in the 2018 Russian quarterfinals, the UK newspaper reminded the country of its tough fight with drugs.”

The paper added: “Colombia’s response will be within the field.”

A spokesperson for the Sun said: “Like the ambassador, we’re looking forward to a good game tonight against a great footballing nation.”

They said the front page was “suitably light-hearted considering the context” and that it was “not tremendously easy to come up with puns about Gabriel Garcia Marquez”.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. PM presenter Eddie Mair leaving BBC after 30 years to join LBC talk radio PM presenter Eddie Mair leaving BBC after 30 years to join LBC talk radio
  2. ITV seen as best quality local news source ahead of BBC and regional newspapers, new Ofcom data shows
  3. Pair lose 'right to be forgotten' over murder conviction as human rights court rules in favour of public's right to access archived news Pair lose 'right to be forgotten' over murder conviction as human rights court rules in favour of public's right to access archived news
  4. Paul Dacre sells £244,000 worth of DMGT shares ahead of stepping down as Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre sells £244,000 worth of DMGT shares ahead of stepping down as Daily Mail editor
  5. Evening Standard announces loss of £10m but digital-only Independent almost doubles profits, new figures show Evening Standard announces loss of £10m but digital-only Independent almost doubles profits, new figures show

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE