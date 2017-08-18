Cleethorpes Chronicle closes after nine years amid 'tough trading conditions'

Independently-owned local newspaper the Cleethorpes Chronicle has published its last edition after nine years, with directors citing “tough trading conditions” as the reason for its closure.

The paid-for weekly launched in March 2008, covering the seaside towns of Cleethorpes and Grimsby as well as the surrounding Lincolnshire area.

Nine full-time equivalent staff are understood to be affected by the closure, including five in editorial.

In a joint statement, directors Mark Webb and Nigel Lowther said: “The decision is due to tough trading conditions.

“A shrinking advertising market does not allow us to continue producing the quality of newspaper our readers are accustomed to and deserve.

“We appreciate the enormous impact this decision has, not least on our staff, as well as the community of Cleethorpes and North East Lincolnshire, served by the paper for more than nine-and-a-half years.

“We take an enormous amount of pride in what we have achieved since March 2008, producing a well-read, highly-respected local newspaper every week during turbulent economic times.

No related posts.

“We would like to thank all our staff, readers, advertisers, contributors, distributors and retail outlets for their loyalty over the years.”

The Chronicle had a circulation of 19,500 (unaudited figure) in a part paid-for, part free model.

The paper was launched by former Grimsby Telegraph deputy editor Lowther and former Grimsby and Scunthorpe Newspapers managing director Webb.

It was in part a revival of the 19th century Cleethorpes Chronicle and Visitors’ List, which published between 1892 and 1894.