All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 18, 2017

Cleethorpes Chronicle closes after nine years amid 'tough trading conditions'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Independently-owned local newspaper the Cleethorpes Chronicle has published its last edition after nine years, with directors citing “tough trading conditions” as the reason for its closure.

The paid-for weekly launched in March 2008, covering the seaside towns of Cleethorpes and Grimsby as well as the surrounding Lincolnshire area.

Nine full-time equivalent staff are understood to be affected by the closure, including five in editorial.

In a joint statement, directors Mark Webb and Nigel Lowther said: “The decision is due to tough trading conditions.

“A shrinking advertising market does not allow us to continue producing the quality of newspaper our readers are accustomed to and deserve.

“We appreciate the enormous impact this decision has, not least on our staff, as well as the community of Cleethorpes and North East Lincolnshire, served by the paper for more than nine-and-a-half years.

“We take an enormous amount of pride in what we have achieved since March 2008, producing a well-read, highly-respected local newspaper every week during turbulent economic times.

No related posts.

“We would like to thank all our staff, readers, advertisers, contributors, distributors and retail outlets for their loyalty over the years.”

The Chronicle had a circulation of 19,500 (unaudited figure) in a part paid-for, part free model.

The paper was launched by former Grimsby Telegraph deputy editor Lowther and former Grimsby and Scunthorpe Newspapers managing director Webb.

It was in part a revival of the 19th century Cleethorpes Chronicle and Visitors’ List, which published between 1892 and 1894.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

16 + 15 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Andrew Neil says claim he gave Brexit Secretary easy time in BBC interviews because they are drinking companions is 'simply untrue' Andrew Neil says claim he gave Brexit Secretary easy time in BBC interviews because they are drinking companions is 'simply untrue'
  2. Print ABCs: Metro only newspaper to grow distribution as all paid-for nationals lost sales in July Print ABCs: Metro only newspaper to grow distribution as all paid-for nationals lost sales in July
  3. Web ABCs: Sun fastest-growing national press website as daily regionals also make big gains Web ABCs: Sun fastest-growing national press website as daily regionals also make big gains
  4. Sun's Trevor Kavanagh sorry for 'The Muslim Problem' offence - but says 'fake outrage' is bid to 'smother free speech'
  5. East Anglian Daily Times editor Terry Hunt to retire after 21 years at helm - 'It’s been a huge privilege to do this job' East Anglian Daily Times editor Terry Hunt to retire after 21 years at helm - 'It’s been a huge privilege to do this job'

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE