
April 10, 2018

Charlotte Gunn steps up as NME editor as title goes online-only

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

Charlotte Gunn has been appointed as NME editor following the music magazine’s move to an online-only model.

Gunn has been with NME publisher Time Inc UK since 2007, working on audience development across its digital lifestyle portfolio before becoming NME digital editor in 2015.

Gunn takes over from previous editor Mike Williams who stepped down in February.

The publication stopped publishing its print edition in last month, citing “increasing production costs and a very tough print advertising market”.

Despite distribution figures of 289,432 copies a week (ABC), Yougov data found that only 11 per cent of self-described music obsessives said they had read the magazine in the three months before it closed.

Yougov said: “This hints at the lack of loyalty and excitement the brand created towards the end of its print run among what would arguably be its core audience.”

NME will now be focusing its efforts on digital content as well as the launch of two new music channels, NME 1 and NME 2, which will be available on nme.com and digital radio.

Comments

1 thought on “Charlotte Gunn steps up as NME editor as title goes online-only”

  1. “Despite distribution figures of 289,432 copies a week (ABC), Yougov data found that only 11 per cent of self-described music obsessives said they had read the magazine in the three months before it closed.” During its last few months, the print edition contained little crucial material for even causal music fans, let alone obsessives. It had become not inconsistent to be a keen music buff and eschew NME.

    And, even if all those copies were shared among music obsessives, with several reading each copy and a spread of different people reading across the period, the restricted print run and distribution might still fall short of reaching ALL obsessives, or even a majority.

