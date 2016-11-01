Channel 5 News returns 'home' to ITN studios with new look 'hard' set and Met Office weather service

Channel 5 News has relaunched with a new look “hard set” and weather forecasts provided by the Met Office following a return to ITN’s London headquarters.

The studio, at Gray’s Inn Road, has provided a move away from the virtual reality set design of past 5 News bulletins. Channel 5 News first broadcast from the studio in 1997.

The move follows the signing of a four-year contract with ITN to produce 5 News in June this year.

This week the broadcaster has said it will air “exclusive reports and investigations ranging from extremism in schools, domestic terror attacks and mental health” alongside US election coverage.

Sian Williams will continue to present 5 News at 5, the flagship daily programme, and Matt Barbet will present 5 News Tonight at 6.30pm. Lunchtime and weekend bulletins, plus news updates in peak time, will also continue.

Williams said: “5 News is bringing its bold, innovative, warm approach to the day’s events into a new home, joining our colleagues at ITN.

“It’s the same experienced team that our viewers trust but with a fresh look and a modern feel.”

5 News Editor Cristina Nicolotti Squires said: “It’s tremendously exciting to be bringing 5 News ‘home’ to where it all started 19 years ago at ITN’s HQ.

“On air we’ve tried to create a look that reflects the same spirited feel of 5 News when it started in 1997 but also reflects how we have come of age.

“Our audience has told they appreciate the directness of our storytelling and this is reflected in our choice to move to a real ‘hard’ set, as opposed to virtual reality.

“The innovative presentation desk gives us real flexibility to use our presenters in an engaging way but also ties us much more strongly to the new Channel 5 branding that was launched earlier this year.”

The newly relaunched 5 News also sees a new look for its weather presentation with the Met Office as the new provider and meteorologist Clare Nasir as the main weather presenter.

In 2014, Viacom agreed with Ofcom a change to the terms of Channel 5’s public service licence to increase its minimum quota of News programmes in peak by 20%, from 100 hours to 120 hours annually.

Channel 5’s all hours News quota rose by the same amount, from 240 hours to 260 hours annually.