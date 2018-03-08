Channel 4 News to open three new bureaux outside London under 'nations and regions' expansion

Channel 4 News will open three new bureaux outside London, including one “major hub”, as part of a wider push by Channel 4 to extend its reach and representation across all of the UK.

In a statement today, the broadcaster said it aimed to become the first peak-time national news programme to co-anchor from both London and a studio outside of London from 2020.

It said the opening of the new bureaux, in partnership with ITN, would give a “huge boost to regional representation” and “triple” the number of jobs in the broadcaster’s Nations and Regions section.

In total, it is expected that around 300 Channel 4 jobs will be based outside London as a result of the expansion.

One of the news bureaux is set to become a “major hub with a studio, digital and commissioning centre”, according to the announcement.

Alex Mahon, Channel 4’s chief executive, said: “As a public service broadcaster with diversity in its DNA, Channel 4 has a unique ability to reflect our society. This is a significant and exciting moment of change for Channel 4 as we evolve to ensure we are best suited to serve all of the UK.

“With this new strategy we will go even further to make sure that people right across the UK are represented on screen and in the make-up of our own organisation – and it will also build on what we already do to support creative businesses, jobs and economies in the Nations & Regions.”

Channel 4 will retain its office in Horseferry Road, London, but some space in the building will become a new “drop-in workspace” for use by staff based outside of London under the Nations and Regions department.

Picture: Channel 4 News/Screenshot