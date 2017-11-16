All Sections

November 16, 2017

Channel 4 News tells the story of Grenfell Tower residents using detailed interactive website

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Channel 4 News has published an interactive website for the Grenfell Tower tragedy which aims to tell the story of what happened in each flat on night of the fire.

Some 80 people are confirmed to have died in the early hours of 14 June 2017 in the Kensington Tower block.

‘The People of Grenfell Tower’ uses photographs to create a 3d model of the burned out building. It pulls together existing published material and also included dozens of new video interviews to tell the story of residents on the night of the disaster.

Channel 4 used the electoral roll, a list of the building’s tenants, commercially available registers and crowd-sourced community lists, along with its own sources, to build up a detailed picture of who lived in the tower.

