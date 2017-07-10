All Sections

July 10, 2017

Centaur spends £13.4m on telemarketing business after selling off home interest magazines

By Zainab Mahmood Twitter

Centaur Media has announced the acquisition of MarketMakers, the UK B2B marketing services business, for £13.4m.

MarketMakers and its division ReallyB2B consist of “sophisticated” B2B telemarketing, data analytics, database enrichment and automated lead generation businesses..

The move comes as Centaur is selling its Home Interest magazine titles to Future for £32m.

Chief executive of Centaur Andria Vidler said of the group’s two moves: “These transactions are a major step forward in our continuing transformation of Centaur into a B2B focussed business – providing our increasingly professional customer base with a range of higher value-added products and services.

“MarketMakers is the premier business of its kind, led by a talented team, with a blue-chip international customer base.

“We believe that the business is a natural fit: an entrepreneurial, ambitious company which puts the needs of customers front and centre.

“It will bring a rich array of products and technology to Centaur which we will be offering to our customers, while at the same time exposing MarketMakers’ international customer base to Centaur’s products and services.

“The process of taking Centaur up the B2B value chain continues, and these transactions are very significant steps forward in our ambitions.”

